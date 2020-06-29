West Fargo Baseball Alum Young Named to Diamondbacks 60-Man Roster

Spent 2019 splitting time between Double and Triple A

FARGO, N.D. — Ahead of Wednesday’s training camp report date for major league baseball, one former West Fargo Packer heard his name included on the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 60-man roster.

Andy young has played over 400 games in the minor leagues, most recently with the D’Backs Triple a squad, the Reno Aces.

He also split time with the Double-A Jackson Generals, where he hit 29 home runs, drove in 81 runs and had a .279 batting average.

For the Packers, Young was 2012 Gatorade Player of the Year in North Dakota, leading them to their first ever state title on the diamond.

He’s been at the D’Backs camp since January. With the shortened 60-game season, he hopes the opportunity to play in the show comes calling.

“I play a lot of positions so if anyone goes down, I feel like I’m ready to step in rather its infield or outfield,” Young said. “I’m kind of known as a hitter so if there’s an opportunity for a right-handed pinch hit or now that there’s DH too, there’s a lot of opportunities for guys who play multiple positions and can also swing a little bit so I don’t know what opportunity I’ll exactly have, but I feel I’m ready for various different ones.”

The MLB season gets underway in just under a month on July 23rd.

Video Courtesy of Reno Aces