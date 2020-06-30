Rep. Collin Peterson Celebrates Beginning of USMCA

Peterson warns that farmers need to make sure that trading partners are not using COVID-19 as an excuse to put up barriers between each other.

UNITED STATES – Congressman Collin Peterson joins Senators, Congressmen and agriculture leaders to discuss the importance of the USMCA as it goes into effect on July 1st.

Under the new agreement, dairy farmers can expect to see increased trade with Canada and no tariffs on agricultural products traded with Mexico. The agricultural biotechnology industry will also be seeing increased information sharing among all three countries.

Peterson warns farmers need to make sure trading partners are not using COVID-19 as an excuse to put up barriers between each other.

“We need to be vigilant and we need to make sure that the agreement is enforced, and that it goes into place the way that it was intended. Again, it’s a positive thing,” Peterson said.

Reduced tariffs between Canada and the U.S. on dairy, poultry and egg exports should better benefit farmers over the former trade deal.