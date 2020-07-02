Gov. Walz requests federal support to help rebuild after civil unrest

Nearly 1,500 businesses were vandalized, set on fire or looted during the riots.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Governor Tim Walz is requesting financial support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after civil unrest caused extensive damage to public infrastructure.

Nearly 1,500 businesses were vandalized, set on fire or looted during the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Gov. Walz is also requesting President Donald Trump declare a major disaster for the State of Minnesota.

Walz said, “We’re asking our federal partners to step up and help our communities recover. We need to come together to ensure Minnesotans who were victims of this destruction have access to critical infrastructure they need so they can go to the grocery store, pick up their medication, and live their lives. Together, we will rebuild.”

Federal support would reimburse local governments for debris removal, emergency protective measures and damage to public buildings and equipment.

The total damage caused in the Twin Cities is estimated at more than $500 million.