Coach of the Week: MSUM Football’s Steve Laqua

Dragons 2020 season will have just 10 games

FARGO, N.D. — Minnesota-State Moorhead football is set to play one less game and start one week later in the fall due to the coronavirus and the impact it’ll have on division two athletic departments.

To gain some more perspective on this topic, KVRR’s Nick Couzin talked with the Dragons head coach Steve Laqua.

The season starts on September 12th at Nemzek Field against Winona State.