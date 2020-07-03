Granite Falls Man Fights with Police and Lands in Jail

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Granite Falls, Minnesota man is in the Cass County Jail, arrested around 1:30 a.m. Friday after getting into a fight with Fargo police.

Officers on foot patrol saw Justin Bruce, 40, passed out in a car in the parking lot near the Empire Tavern on Broadway.

As officers attempted to wake Bruce, he became uncooperative and refused to get out of the car.

Marijuana was seen in an ashtray and a knife on the car console.

As police removed Bruce, he attempted to punch the officers.

He was handcuffed and taken into custody.

A meth pipe was also found inside the vehicle.

Bruce is facing charges of preventing arrest and possession of marijuana and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

No injuries were reported.