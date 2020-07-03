RedHawks fall in home opener against Goldeyes

Winnipeg defeated the RedHawks 9-5

FARGO, N.D. — The roar of the crowd could finally be heard once again from Newman Outdoor Field as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and the Winnipeg Goldeyes played their first game of the 2020 season.

A slow start kept things close early on. After Winnipeg gets on the board with an RBI single, Blake Grant-Parks hit the first home run of the season for either team to tie it up in the third inning.

Kyle Martin followed that up with a two-run blast in the fourth to give Winnipeg back the lead.

The Goldeyes added on to that with a late-inning surge, scoring six runs in the final three innings.

RedHawks try to rally in the ninth, adding on four runs, but the comeback was not enough. Winnipeg starts the season off with a 9-5 win.