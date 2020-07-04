RedHawks Fall to 0-2 on Year With Loss to Winnipeg

Goldeyes beat the Redhawks 15-1

FARGO, N.D. — It wasn’t the RedHawks day at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday afternoon dropping game two on the year, 15-1 to the Winnpeg Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes had 19 hits to go along with their 15 runs. The RedHawks struggled to get the bats going with just seven hits.

Tyler Pike gave up four runs in three innings of work.

F-M gets another chance for their first win in the series final on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.