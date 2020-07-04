Twins Miguel Sano Tests Positive for COVID-19

Joins Willians Astudillo as other player at camp to test positive

Sep 14, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) celebrates his grand slam with right fielder Eddie Rosario (20) in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS- Miguel Sano was the other Twins player to test positive for COVID-19 during the intake process that was recently done as the team reported for its summer camp. The Twins announced the news on Saturday.

Sano joined catcher Willians Astudillo, who tested positive but is asymptomatic. Astudillo will quarantine until he can pass two consecutive coronavirus tests. Sano also will be quarantined and have to pass multiple tests before he can rejoin his teammates.

The Twins have publicly announced four positive COVID-19 tests among the group of 60 players making up the current roster they are dealing with for the 2020 season. Minor league pitcher Edwar Colina and infielder Nick Gordon, who are not at Target Field with the team, previously tested positive.