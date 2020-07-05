Post Honors Late VP Pettersen With Memorial Service At Jack Williams Stadium

Former players, friends, family and members of community in attendance

FARGO, N.D. — With his favorite song, Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” playing over the PA system, NDSU and Fargo Post 2 players past and present along with family, friends and community members gathered at Jack Williams Stadium for a memorial service to honor their late Vice President and coach Jim Pettersen who lost his battle with COVID-19 in April.

Under Pete’s watch since 2005, Post 2 won six state titles and it was only fitting the last summer he watched baseball in Fargo, it was capped off with his ultimate goal of making it to the American Legion World Series.

Pete’s children played a big role in Post 2’s success as well running the concessions. His daughter, Sarah, on the legacy he leaves.

“Our family is humbled and I know my dad would be too,” Sarah Soroka said. “To see all the people that have come out in support him in this time. I always knew how involved my dad was in the program’s he was so passionate about but I don’t think until after his death did I how much he significantly impacted people.”

He’s certainly looking down on his team whose currently 26-2 on the season. Their next game is Monday night against Williston.