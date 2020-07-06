Daniel Dal Pozzo pleads guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in death of Johnny Grey

FARGO, N.D. – A man charged for his role in Fargo hairstylist Johnny Grey’s death has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Daniel Dal Pozzo pleaded guilty to one count of felony criminal vehicular homicide and criminal mischief. He was given the maximum sentence. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office says a judge suspended eight years.

Under the plea agreement, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of DWI were dismissed.

In June of last year, Dal Pozzo was driving with his friend Johnny Grey in West Fargo when he drove into the wrong lane and crashed into a parked pickup. Police say his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.