MCAC Cancels Fall Sports Season

Non-contact sports such as clay shooting and golf will be allowed.

The MCAC has 24 member schools including several from the Fargo-Moorhead area.

They are NDSCS in Wahpeton and Minnesota State Technical College in Moorhead.

According the press release: For basketball, baseball, softball, and wrestling, in which practice and competition spans fall and spring semesters, all organized physical activities are prohibited during the fall semester. Discussions about the potential for spring seasons for these sports are continuing and guidance will be provided in the near future.