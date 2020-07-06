Twins Open Coronavirus Shortened Season at White Sox on July 24th

First home series against St. Luis Cardinals July 28

MINNEAPOLIS- The Minnesota Twins’ shortened 60-game 2020 schedule has been released. The Twins will play only teams within the American League Central for 40 games with the other 20 coming against the National League Central which will cut down on the amount of travel — all to limit the guidelines put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The season opener takes place on the road at the Chicago White Sox Friday, July 24 with a three-game series. The first game at Target Field is Tuesday, July 28 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series. The final game of the regular season is September 27 vs. the Cincinnati Reds. August features just one rest day.

The top teams in each of baseball’s six divisions automatically qualify for the postseason, which is scheduled to start in October.

Joining the postseason are the winners of the wild-card games between teams with the two best records among clubs that did not finish in first place.