WATCH LIVE: Department of Public Safety to discuss driver’s manual update on motorists with firearms

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is holding a news conference at 1:15 p.m. to inform drivers and law enforcement of an update to the driver’s manual that covers traffic stops.

The update specifically provides information about what to expect when a driver has a firearm.

The DPS will be joined by Valerie Castile, Philando Castile’s mother. Valerie began advocating for an addition to the manual after her son was shot during a traffic stop, even after informing the officer of his firearm.

The addition to the manual outlines in detail what drivers with firearms should and should not do during a traffic stop. It also describes what drivers should expect from law enforcement.

The news conference will be streamed on KVRR.com and on the Department of Public Safety’s YouTube page.