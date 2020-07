Goldeyes Win Home Opener Against RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks had their first game as the visitor at Newman Outdoor Field against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Goldeyes offense got to the RedHawks pitching early with a three-run homer from Josh Nester in the second.

The only RedHawks run came on a past ball after Trey Hair stole second and third in the fifth inning.

Goldeyes went on to win 7-1.