UPDATE: Body of drowning victim recovered in Alexandria

Witnesses say they could see splashing briefly before losing sight.

UPDATE: The Douglas County Dive Rescue Team recovered the body of 30-year-old Javier Miguel Castro of Alexandria at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 5.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the victim of a possible drowning.

Authorites got the call late Friday night of a possible drowning on the north end of Lake Carlos near the Carlos State Park.

They say they got information about an adult male who fell off a pontoon and into the water.

The Douglas County Dive Team was assisted on the water by the Ottertail County Dive Team and the Pope County Search and Rescue.

The victim has not yet been located but recovery efforts are still underway.

This incident is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.