RedHawks Held Scoreless in Loss to Winnipeg

Goldeyes beat the RedHawks 5-0

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks continue to struggle by dropping their fourth game in the first five outings of the 2020 season.

Winnipeg held the RedHawks bats scoreless throughout allowing just five hits.

Both teams back are at it on Thursday night in the series finale. First pitch scheduled for 7:02 at Newman Outdoor Field.