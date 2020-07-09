9-Run Fourth Inning Lifts RedHawks Over Winnipeg

RedHawks now 2-4 on the season

FARGO, N.D. — After being outscored 45-13 by the Winnipeg Goldeyes through the first five games of the season, the bats came alive for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks put up nine runs in the fifth inning that included by an RBI single from Christian Ibarra, a bases clearing three-run double from Cito Culver and an RBI single from Trey Hair.

The F-M defense staved off a late rally for the Goldeyes offense to win, 11-8.

With a 2-4 record on the season, the RedHawks welcome the Chicago Dogs to Newman Outdoor Field this weekend for a three-game series.