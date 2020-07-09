Reports: Pac-12 to Only Play Conference Games in 2020; Ending Chance of NDSU-Oregon Game

Both were scheduled to play on Sept. 5

FARGO, N.D. — $650,000 is the amount of money the North Dakota State Athletic Department is expected make by have its football team play Oregon on September 5 in Eugene.

That contest could very much be in jeopardy. The Big Ten Conference announced that all non-conference games won’t be played and instead just be played with in the conference if they’re able to participate in fall sports.

It was first reported by Sean O’Connell of SiriusXM College Football and Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic the Pac-12 is not far behind in making the same decision meaning the Bison and Ducks game is canceled.

With no game in week one, the Bison would open up their season at home against Drake on September 12. The game with North Carolina A&T on September 19 is still slated to played at the FargoDome.

The NDSU-Oregon game was to be the Bison’s first against an FBS opponent since the 2016 upset at the University of Iowa. NDSU would have carried a six-game winning streak against FBS teams into the game and a 9-3 overall record against the FBS.