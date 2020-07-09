Transfer Guard Nero Cleared to Play for UND Men’s Basketball

Transferred to UND in April

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Good news for North Dakota men’s basketball fans. Transfer guard Caleb Nero has been ruled eligible to play this season, making him a red shirt sophomore.

The former Weber State Wildcat played in 33 games in 2018 averaging 6.5 points per game as a true freshman.

Usually, division one transfers sit out a year due to NCAA rules, however, Nero sat out all of the 2019 season after notifying Weber he wanted to transfer.

Nero provides some help in UND’s back court with the departure of the summit league’s leading scorer in Marlon Stewart.