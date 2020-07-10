Former Force players return to Fargo to coach tryout camps

The camps give local players the chance to make the Force team for the 2020-21 season.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force has been holding camp all week long. First for prospects, and them for an invite-only tryout camp.

It’s a way for local players to get on the ice, learn from former Force players, and have a chance to get scouted and possibly make Fargo’s squad for the upcoming season.

Players at the camp are split into teams which are coached by Force players of the past. Some of this year’s coaches include members of the 2018-2019 team.

“Fargo is a great organization. I think any player that you ask that has played up here will tell you they have had a great experience,” said former force goaltender, Ryan Bischel. “I know I can speak for myself that my time up here was a ton of fun and I created a lot of great relationships so it is fun to be back.”

“It is the type of organization that really means family when they say it,” added former Force forward, Hank Crone. “Being able to come back, and see all the people that we made relationships with and help new Force players, this is something really special.”

“The Force organization has done a lot for us. We really just owe it to the program to come back and help out,” said former Force forward, AJ Drobot. “It is great seeing some familiar faces that we played with last year and it is awesome to see the other side of the spectrum with coaching and scouting. It is a good learning experience for us and it’s good to give back.”

The USHL announced on Friday that they are intending on playing a full 2020-21 season.