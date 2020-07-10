Gov. Walz calls special legislative session for police reform and accountability

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz plans to convene a special legislative session to push for police reform and accountability on July 13.

Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have previously shown support for the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus’ police reform recommendations as well as the Attorney General’s Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters Working Group.

The proposals from both groups include use of force reform, greater police oversight, community healing, prosecutorial investigatory and training reform.

Walz said, “I am asking Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature to work together on the urgent matters Minnesotans expect them to tackle this summer. Our state had a trying few months, and we need the Legislature to rise to the occasion and get things done to help Minnesotans rebuild and recover. Give me a bill to sign on police accountability and reform and let’s work together to build a stronger, more equitable economy by investing in local jobs and projects across the state.”

In addition to the special session, Walz also announced his plan to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by 30 days. Currently, 49 states have a state of emergency in place.