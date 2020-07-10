Missouri Valley Football Commissioner Patty Viverito Answers Questions About Upcoming Season

KVRR's Nick Couzin Sat Down with Viverito to discuss plans of a season

FARGO, N.D. — With the college football landscape ever changing especially over the past few weeks with player testing and conferences announce changes, KVRR Sport’s Nick Couzin talked with Missouri Valley Football Conference Commissioner Patty Viverito to get a local perspective.

In her role as the Vice President of the Football Oversight Committee, she answered first about where she currently stands on having football in the fall.