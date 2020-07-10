ND Attorney General Takes Up Independent Investigation Into Todd Osmundson

The Attorney General says It has assigned a supervising agent with the BCI to conduct an independent review.

FARGO, N.D. — The City Of Fargo says they made the request because “all parties feel it is important to seek an independent” investigation.

Criminal charges against Osmundson were declined after the police department concluded an internal review.

Osmundson admitted to carrying an open beer and shouting obscenities at police during the riot in downtown Fargo. He was off duty at the time.

The Attorney General says It has assigned a supervising agent with the BCI to conduct an independent review. The bureau says it will follow normal procedures and complete a report at the conclusion of its review.

OneFargo organizer Wess Philome says he’s glad an independent investigation has been handed off to the Attorney General’s office.

“One thing that we have continued to notify you guys and just really highlight is the fact that this process has been very biased,” Philome said.

Wess Philome of One Fargo is happy that the AG is investigating.

Earlier this week OneFargo released text messages between Chief Todd and former Deputy Chief Osmundson the day of the riots. The group says they contradicts statements made by the chief that Osmundson worked alone and they didn’t talk much about his actions.

Philome says the organization will be closely following the investigation.

“That we can truly believe will be unbiased in their journalism and their investigations to get down to the bottom of the truth and share that with the community at large,” Philome said.

Osmundson resigned in June, after 31 years with the department.