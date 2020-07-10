ND Attorney General Takes Up Independent Investigation Into Todd Osmundson
The Attorney General says It has assigned a supervising agent with the BCI to conduct an independent review.
FARGO, N.D. — The City Of Fargo says they made the request because “all parties feel it is important to seek an independent” investigation.
Criminal charges against Osmundson were declined after the police department concluded an internal review.
Osmundson admitted to carrying an open beer and shouting obscenities at police during the riot in downtown Fargo. He was off duty at the time.
OneFargo organizer Wess Philome says he’s glad an independent investigation has been handed off to the Attorney General’s office.
“One thing that we have continued to notify you guys and just really highlight is the fact that this process has been very biased,” Philome said.
Earlier this week OneFargo released text messages between Chief Todd and former Deputy Chief Osmundson the day of the riots. The group says they contradicts statements made by the chief that Osmundson worked alone and they didn’t talk much about his actions.
Fargo Police also responded to accusations that officers mishandled an interview with a West Fargo man who is involved in an investigation with the department.
19-year-old Larry Pope claims he was illegally searched by officers last month.
A OneFargo organizer says he spoke with Pope who says he was intimidated by officers asking questions and was not given representation during the interview.
Police say officers did a standard interview. They add Pope allowed sergeants to talk with him in his home.
The department says having representation would have been unusual to them and Pope did not request someone to sit down with him on his behalf.
“This was an intimidation tactic used by the Fargo Police Department to exonerate themselves, it was not okay and it was callus in their actions and we are asking that they never partake in doing something like that again,” Philome said.
Police say the interview produced several issues that need to be followed-up on.