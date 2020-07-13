Former NDSU, Current LSU LB Cox Named to Bednarik Watch List

Award for Nation's Top Defensive Player

BATON ROUGE, LA — Former North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox is already making waves at his new school inLSU. The senior transfer landed on the Bednarik award watch list for the nation’s best defensive player.

Cox transferred to the Tigers in April after three FCS championships and two All-American selections. Last season with the Bison, Cox recorded 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

Cox joins teammates Jacoby Stevens and Derek Stingley on list.