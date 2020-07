Central Cass Wins Impact Softball League

Beat Thompson in Championship 11-7

HILLSBORO, N.D. — The North Dakota Impact Softball League wrapped up play on Tuesday with semifinal and Championship action.

Thompson beat Hankinson and Central Cass beat Cass-Traill to advance to the Championship.

The 2019 State Champion Squirrels took home the title with an 11-7 win over the Tommies. Aubree Lindstrom had 13 strikeouts in the circle.