Los Angeles Chargers QB Stick Back in Dakotas Working Out With Sanford Power

Former Bison QB went through a couple of different performances tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former North Dakota State and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick is working through a virtual off-season and a quarterback competition, however, that did not take away from making time to come back to the Dakotas.

Using his relationship with the Sanford POWER team in Sioux Falls, Stick went through mental performance and nutrition consultation, 3D throwing analysis and sweat/electrolyte testing.

In order to stay healthy and active during COVID, where Stick hasn’t been on the field with his Chargers teammates since the end of last season, its important to him to see the final results.

“Its pretty cool the amount of resources and the people that are here at Sanford,” Stick said. “I’m fortunate to be here and take part in some of this stuff and hopefully just find ways to continue to improve. That’s the key to this whole thing. Hopefully playing for a long time is a constant way to grow. Improving myself mentality and physically so I think were going to learn some really cool stuff that can help with nutrition and hydration.”

Stick hopes to report to Training Camp on July 28th.