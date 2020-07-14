RedHawks Get Win No. 4 Behind Big 4-Run Inning

RedHawks beat Milwaukee, 8-7

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks beat the Milwaukee Milkmen, 8-7, on Tuesday night earning win number four on the season.

Bradin Hagens got the win behind a nine strikeout performance. Hagens currently leads the American Association in strikeouts with 30.

The RedHawks bats got going in the third behind a solo home run from Brandon Kelly. F-M followed that up with a four-run fourth inning.

Both teams are back at it on Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:02 p.m.