Toddler killed by pickup truck in Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP)–The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a toddler was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Watford City and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when her car was hit by a sheriff’s deputy responding to the call.

The patrol says a 50-year-old man got in his pickup truck parked on the street to back it into his driveway about 8 p.m. Monday.

A 2-year-old boy walked in front of the truck and was struck. The vehicle ran over the child who was dragged about 15 feet.

A McKenzie County sheriff’s deputy responding to the incident went through a red light with his siren and emergency lights activated and struck a car driven by a 34-year-old Fargo woman who was airlifted to a Minot hospital.