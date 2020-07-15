2020 U.S.A. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Nashville moved to 2021

This season’s HOF game moving to Grand Forks, Nashville event postponed to 2021-22 season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – (UND Athletics) The 2020 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game originally scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., has officially been postponed and moved to the new date of Saturday, October 30, 2021 due to the Coronavirus.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and have tried to work through multiple scenarios, but after much consideration, we have made the decision to officially postpone the Nashville event and reschedule it to October 30, 2021,” said Jody Hodgson, General Manager at Ralph Engelstad Arena. “We are still going to Nashville, we’re just going a year later than we had originally planned. The philosophy that the show must go on is in our DNA and we never imagined postponing this event only a few short months ago. However, postponing the event is clearly the most prudent thing to do based on the information available to us today. All of our options were complicated and uncertain. We tried to approach it in a methodical way and think we’ve done that.”

The 2020 version of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game will now be played at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Saturday, October 17, 2020. The opponent for the 2020 event in Grand Forks has yet to be determined.

“Our hockey program is very much looking forward to the rescheduled Hall of Fame Game in Nashville,” UND head hockey coach Brad Berry said. “We are grateful to our loyal and passionate fans that will proudly participate in this unforgettable experience with us. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Penn State will be UND’s opponent at the 2021 Hall of Fame Game to be played in Nashville. Game time in Nashville on Saturday, October 30, 2021 is set for 7:07 PM (Central time zone). The Fighting Hawks and the Nittany Lions will square off at a sold-out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“The Nashville game is not a normal regular season game because of all that is involved with a destination event, including the extensive travel required for fans that have already purchased game tickets,” said Bill Chaves, UND Director of Athletics. “With tickets sold to UND fans in 45 of 50 states and five of 10 Canadian provinces, our destination games have become national events and our fans deserve the opportunity to gather and celebrate en masse without limitation, restriction, or fear for their health and safety. We believe that moving the Nashville game to October of 2021 was the only way to check all of the boxes necessary to have another great destination event. We intend to continue to be patient with the rest of the 2020-2021 schedule while the pandemic evolves, but felt it was imperative to give our fans at least 90 days of advance notice for the Nashville destination game.”

Ticket Information:

Game Tickets for the SOLD OUT 2021 Hall of Fame Game in Nashville : All those who purchased tickets for the original 2020 event in Nashville need to hold on to their tickets as all tickets purchased for the 2020 event will now be honored for the rescheduled 2021 game in Nashville. Many fans have “mobile” tickets for this event and those mobile tickets are still valid for the event. Fans with mobile tickets and/or hard physical tickets for the Nashville game do not need to do anything – as their tickets will automatically be valid for the 2021 game now scheduled for Nashville. Fans with tickets who do not seek to attend the rescheduled 2021 event in Nashville will be allowed to get a refund on their tickets for the next 30 days through Ticketmaster. All ticket purchasers will be receiving direct communication both from Ticketmaster and event organizers with detailed ticket information relative to this postponement in the days ahead.

Event Tickets for the SOLD OUT North Dakota Fan Party at the Wildhorse Saloon: The place to be on Friday, October 29, 2021 is going to be the World-Famous Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville. All those who purchased event tickets, including mobile tickets, for the Wildhorse Saloon Party need to hold on to their tickets as all tickets purchased for the 2020 event will now be honored for the rescheduled 2021 event in Nashville the night before the big game. Many fans have “mobile” tickets for this event and those mobile tickets are still valid for the event. Fans with mobile tickets and/or hard physical tickets for the Wildhorse Saloon Party do not need to do anything – as their tickets will automatically be valid for the 2021 event scheduled for Friday evening, October 29, 2021. Fans with Wildhorse Saloon event tickets who do not seek to attend the rescheduled 2021 event in Nashville will be allowed to get a refund on their tickets for the next 30 days through Ticketmaster. All ticket purchasers will be receiving direct communication both from Ticketmaster and event organizers with detailed ticket information relative to this postponement in the days ahead.

Game Tickets for the 2020 Hall of Fame Game in Grand Forks : Ticketing plans are being developed to create a new ticketed event for the 2020 Hall of Fame Game event in Grand Forks on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Ticket information for the October 17, 2020 event at Ralph Engelstad Arena will be released as soon as details are confirmed. UND Hockey season ticket holders for the 2020-2021 season will have first right of refusal on seats in their season ticket packages for the new October 17, 2020 home game.

Hotel Information:

Room Reservations Through the Official Event Housing Service for the 2020 Event : All room reservations originally made through the Passkey system linked from the Nashville Hall of Fame Game website will be automatically and electronically canceled for the original 2020 dates. There is no mechanism to automatically transfer hotel rooms from one year to the next with the official event housing service. All fans who reserved rooms directly through the event’s housing service will be receiving a HOTEL RESERVATION CANCELLATION ACKNOWLEDGEMENT via email in the days ahead with more details.

Official Event Housing Service for the 2021 Nashville Event: Event producers are now in the process of creating a new Event Housing Service with access to discounted hotel rooms at specific event fan hotels for the 2021 Nashville event. Fans are highly encouraged to stay at official event hotels for the 2021 event and fans will be allowed to begin making new hotel reservations for the 2021 event on Thursday, August 13, at 2:00 pm Central via the Nashville Hall of Fame Game website. Hotel information for the 2021 game will also be announced via theralph.com/Nashville, social media pages and the official Facebook Event page.

Room Reservations Made Outside of the Official Event Housing Service for the 2020 Event : All room reservations made outside the Passkey system linked from the Nashville Hall of Fame Game website will need to be cancelled directly with the hotel. If you made your own hotel arrangements in Nashville directly with a hotel and did not use the Official Event Housing Service, you will need to cancel those reservations yourself directly with the hotel as these types of reservations will not automatically cancel. You will have to take action to cancel any reservations outside our Official Event Housing Service for the now postponed 2020 event.

Ancillary Events:

All ancillary events scheduled to be part of the 2020 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game weekend in Nashville will be moved to the October 29-30, 2021 weekend and will all go ahead as planned, including the UND Hockey Alumni Golf Event, the Official Pre-Game Party in Walk of Fame Park, the North Dakota Fan Party at the Wildhorse Saloon, and the UND Hockey Alumni Reception. Everything that was planned to be a part of the 2020 event weekend will still happen, it will all just happen a year later than was originally planned.

All future updates will be posted to the event website at www.theralph.com/nashville, social media pages and the official Facebook Event page. Fans can email event producers at Nashville@theralph.com with specific questions about the Nashville event and this postponement notice.

Questions:

Contact Jody Hodgson, General Manager, Ralph Engelstad Arena

Phone: (701) 777-6633

Email: jodyh@theralph.com