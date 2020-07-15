Mahnomen man kicked off Amtrak train, says it’s because he’s black

STAPLES, Minn. – Video shows a Mahnomen man being kicked off an Amtrak train. Xavier Edison says it happened because he’s black.

“I paid 50 bucks for a ticket that don’t have no specific seating on there,” Edison said.

“That’s neither here nor there. We’re asking to please leave the train,” and Amtrak employee said.

“I’m talking to the officer right now, sir,” Edison said.

Edison says he moved to another seat to get away from a passenger who smelled of alcohol. After a conductor told him to get off the train, he reported the incident to police in Staples.

A federal civil rights complaint says Edison was removed from the train by an armed Amtrak officer while white passengers were left alone and allowed to sit wherever they wanted.

Amtrak says Edison did not comply with Amtrak rules. The company is aware the conductor was involved in several prior race discrimination complaints, but no disciplinary action was taken.