RedHawks can’t comeback from early deficit and fall to Milwaukee

Milkmen beat the RedHawks 10-6

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks got down in an early eight-run deficit after five innings against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night.

F-M responded scoring six runs over the next four frames, however, it was not enough as the Milkmen held on to win 10-6.

The series is now tied and concludes with a Thursday afternoon first pitch of 12:30.