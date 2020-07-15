West Fargo Patriots Beat Moorhead Blues in Pitching Gem

Despite a scoreless first few innings, the Patriots offense got going mid-game lifting them to victory

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Both Dustin Mertz (West Fargo) and Ryan Luthi (Moorhead) had little to no trouble pitching through the first few innings Wednesday night at Young Field.

In what was shaping up to be a lasting pitching duel, the Patriots produced some offense late to come out on top, 3-0.

The Patriots are back in action on Friday in their alumni game at 7 P.M.

The Blues right back at in on Thursday on the road against Alexandria at 5 P.M.