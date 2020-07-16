Gophers’ Fleck Entertains West Fargo

Minnesota Head Football coach PJ Fleck visited West Fargo to discuss his career path, current team, and more

WEST FARGO, ND – The West Fargo community got a visit from the man responsible for “Row The Boat,” Minnesota Gophers head Football coach PJ Fleck in a conversation put on by Epic Events in West Fargo. The 32 year old touched on an array of topics including the differences in operating the program through COVID-19.

I’ve worked harder in the last five months than I’ve worked when I was in the office,” Fleck said. “And you can verify that with my wife Heather and our family and our coaching staff because there was no time to go home. You were home and a person who loves to work from five to midnight I never new what time it was. We worked so we got ahead of the game, our players worked really hard and we’re hopeful for a lot of good things to come.