MIAC announces cancellation of fall non-conference contests

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – (MIAC) The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced today that it will cancel non-conference contests for the fall sports season. Presidents and Athletic Directors will continue to explore opportunities for the fall.

MIAC administrators and staff have met weekly throughout the summer to develop protocols, expectations, and best practices for the possible return of athletics this fall. With new information and guidelines being shared by the NCAA and public health officials regularly, the conference will continue to evaluate options over the next several weeks before making a final decision on how and when athletics will return to MIAC campuses.