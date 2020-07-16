MILKMEN TAKE SERIES WITH THURSDAY AFTERNOON WIN OVER REDHAWKS

Head to Chicago this weekend for first road trip

FARGO, N.D. – (RedHawks PR) The Milwaukee Milkmen (7-4) scored seven unanswered runs on Thursday afternoon as they clinched a series win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (4-8) with a 7-1 win in front of 1,440 people at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks got on the board first in the opening frame when Brennan Metzger scampered around the bases after a lead-off single to start the inning. Correlle Prime grounded into a double play to score Metzger and give Fargo-Moorhead a 1-0 lead.

Prime extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the third inning. He has hits in his last 13 games stretching back to Game 5 of the 2019 North Division Championship Series.

Milwaukee scored three runs in the third and added runs in the fourth, sixth, eighth, and ninth innings to finish with seven runs in the game.

David Holmberg (2-1) earned the win in his third start of the year for Milwaukee. He gave up one run on seven hits in 6.1 innings pitched with two walks and three strikeouts.

Ryan Williams (0-1) earned the loss for the RedHawks after going 7.0 innings in his third start of the year. He gave up five runs on 10 hits while striking out two batters.

Alex Boxwell, appearing in his first game for the RedHawks in 2020 after signing earlier today, and Trey Hair were the only RedHawks with multiple hits in the game. Each picked up two hits in the contest.

The RedHawks will travel to Chicago for a three-game series with the Dogs beginning Friday night at Impact Field. RHP Bret Helton (1-0) is scheduled to start for the RedHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in Rosemont.