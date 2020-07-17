Grand Forks man charged with DUI following rollover crash on Thursday

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A Grand Forks man sustained serious injuries after crashing his vehicle while driving under the influence on Thursday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Timothy James Winzer was traveling westbound on Front Street East at approximately 11:35 a.m.

Winzer entered the community of Larimore and failed to notice a curve in the road. Winzer’s vehicle left the roadway and struck two trees before rolling onto its top.

Winzer was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for his injuries.

He was charged with driving under the influence.