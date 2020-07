Post 2 Offense Puts On A Show In Double Header Sweep

Post 2 scored 21 runs in Sunday's double header against Watertown

FARGO, ND – Fargo Post 2’s offense had no trouble scoring on Sunday. Luke Rustad’s squad exploded for 10 runs in game, winning 10-0, and 11 in game two, winning 11-1, on their way to a sweep of Post 17. With that, they improve to (34-4) on the season. Fargo hosts the Blues on Wednesday with the last five regular season games coming at home.