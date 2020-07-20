13 NDSU Student Athletes test positive for COVID-19

The University has administered 247 tests to student athletes

FARGO, N.D. — Over the past two to three weeks, there has been 247 COVID-19 tests administered to NDSU student athletes.

The university has confirmed that 13 have tested positive.

Of the 13, one has recovered and the rest are said to be doing “well.”

NDSU has been conducting daily wellness screenings since June when the students athletes first returned to campus. The school is now looking at testing student athletes every two weeks.

Those who have tested positive have been removed from all voluntary workouts and team activities while they recover.