Barnes County Sheriff investigating stabbing of three people

No arrests have been made at this time.

SIBLEY, N.D.–An incident at a rural farmstead in Sibley has left three people with stab wounds.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12 block of 21st Avenue SE for reports of a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, others at the farmstead said the man who allegedly stabbed three people had left.

Two of the three people stabbed were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

