Unresponsive inmate at Cass County Jail sparks investigation

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how an inmate at the Cass County Jail was able to access a controlled substance.

The inmate was found unresponsive and transported to a local hospital. The inmate received medical care and is currently doing fine.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office believes the inmate ingested a controlled substance, but does not know why the substance was in the jail or how the inmate obtained it.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The inmate’s family was notified of the incident. No further information has been released.