West Fargo City Commission Approves New Police Chief

The West Fargo City Commission approved the recommendation to hire Denis Otterness

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo has a new police chief and it is Denis Otterness.

The West Fargo City Commission approved the recommendation by City Administrator Tina Fisk.

Otterness started his career as an officer with West Fargo Police Department.

He is currently the Montana State University – Billings Police Department Chief of Police and Emergency Management Director,.

He’s held that position since 2018.

His past employment also includes working for the Bloomington Police Department for 10 years.

Interim Chief Jerry Boyer was the other candidate for the position.

A swearing in date and official start date is not yet set.