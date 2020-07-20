Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into a tree in Grand Forks on Sunday

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A woman was arrested for DUI after crashing her vehicle Sunday afternoon.

The Grand Forks Police Department says 56-year-old Jacqueline Tjossem was traveling southbound on the on-ramp to Columbia Road at approximately 2:38 p.m. when she left the roadway and struck a tree.

Tjossem was transported to Altru for a lower leg injury.

Tjossem was also arrested for DUI, open container and failure to have vehicle under control.