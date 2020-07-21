Jacobson resigns as Davies girls basketball coach

FARGO, N.D. — Davies high school announced the resignation of girls basketball head coach, Tim Jacobson.

Jacobson coached the Eagles for the last four seasons. Most recently, he led Davies to an East Region title and to the semi finals at the state tournament.

Before his time at Davies, Jacobson coached the girls basketball team for ten seasons at Shanley high school, where he led the Deacons to three state titles.

Davies says the position for the head girls basketball coach will be posted immediately.