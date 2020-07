Post 2 Mounts Comeback To Win In Extras

Fargo rallied to tie in the 9th and walked it off in the 10th against the Moorhead Blues

FARGO, ND – Despite trailing most of the game, Fargo Post 2 scored when it mattered most. Behind a 9th inning rally, the red and white evened up the game at 5 apiece before walking it off in the 10th, winning 6-5 over their cross river rivals, the Moorhead Blues.