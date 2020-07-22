Tuszka Officially Signed

After drafting him in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Broncos have signed Derrek Tuszka to a rookie deal

DENVER, CO – Back in April he was drafted and now he’s officially signed. Former bison Derrek Tuszka put pen to paper with the Denver Broncos agreeing to a rookie deal worth roughly $3.4 million over the next four years making him one of only three Bronco draft picks to have signed out of the ten that were drafted. He’ll report to the team training facility tomorrow for a COVID-19 test.