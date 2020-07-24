NDHSAA announces guidelines for fall activities

The recommendations and requirements provide a blueprint for North Dakota teams ahead of the fall season.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota already got the clearance to go ahead with a fall sports season, and now they have a set of guidelines to safely begin that return.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved a set of recommendations and requirements for schools to begin play.

Among the requirements, pregame and postgame handshakes have been eliminated and teams will need to keep daily attendance logs.

There are also sports-specific guidelines. In football, for example, the team box may be extended on both sides to the 10 yard line, and the ball will be sanitized throughout the contest.

School districts will also have leeway to develop their own competition guidelines with direction from the NDHSAA recommendations.

NDHSAA Guidelines

Sports-Specific Guidelines