Officer, suspect in Glyndon officer involved shooting identified

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the incident.

GLYNDON, Minn.–The officer and suspect in an officer involved shooting on Tuesday have been identified.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says Officer Matthew Tri of the Glyndon Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Highway 10 at approximately 1:24 a.m.

The vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Destiny Nicole Weaver of Fargo, fled and reached speeds close to 100 miles per hour. Weaver drove through fields in an attempt to flee, but became stuck and was taken into custody.

During the pursuit, Officer Tri reportedly approached the vehicle and fired his weapon. Neither Weaver or her passenger were struck.

A Clay County Deputy transported Weaver to the Clay County Jail where a field sobriety and preliminary breath test was conducted. Weaver told the deputy she would not pass the tests. The deputy applied for further impairment tests, but Weaver refused to consent.

Weaver has been charged with fleeing a police officer and driving while intoxicated. Weaver’s passenger was released without charges.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the Glyndon Police Department does not wear body cameras, and says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the incident.

Officer Tri has since been placed on administrative leave.