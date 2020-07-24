Winnipeg Takes Opener At Newman The Goldeyes used a 2-run inning late to lift themselves over the Redhawks July 24, 2020 Jackson Roberts, FARGO, ND – The Winnipeg Goldeyes took down the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks, 4-2 at Newman Outdoor Field. Categories: RedHawks, Top Sports Headlines Tags: American Association, American Association Baseball, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Goldeyes, Goldeyes baseball, Redhawks, Redhawks baseball, Winnipeg Goldeyes, Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestTumblr