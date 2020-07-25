UND Football Earns First MVFC Honors Since Joining

North Dakota Football had six players take home preseason honors

GRAND FORKS, ND – Six Fighting Hawks earned preseason honors, being named to the Phil Steel preseason all Missouri Valley Conference team: Garett Maag and Nathan Nguon got the offensive selections. Jaxson Turner, C.J. Seigel, and Noah Larson got the defensive ones and Brady Leach for special teams after the kicker set two career highs last season: 35 extra points and 12 field goals, including that game-winning 46-yarder at U.C. Davis.