Black Lives Matter Fargo-Moorhead leads downtown Fargo protest

Members of the local Black Lives Matter chapter say some city leaders are reluctant to act on systemic change

FARGO, N.D. — A rally seeking justice and accountability from those in power began with a prayer at Fargo City Hall.

“Lord, we say lord, we ask you for justice in the land,” said Pastor Gloria Shields with Latter Rain Ministries. “We ask you for justice in Fargo-Moorhead and the surrounding regions, and yes, in this country.”

Led by Black Lives Matter Fargo-Moorhead, dozens of community members took to the streets in downtown Fargo.

Jamaal Abegaz with the organization had a clear message for Mayor Tim Mahoney: “Mayor Mahoney’s got one more time to keep playing around with us. He fully declared war on people, and he won’t even apologize? That man’s too proud to apologize to the people? Absolutely not. You got one more time. You got one more time, or you will be unelected.”

Community members of all backgrounds and ages hit the streets in solidarity, all the while calling out city leaders they say are reluctant to address systemic change.

“We the people will get that change, and these politicians will be out of a job,” said Abegaz.

Black Lives Matter members say Police Chief David Todd should be terminated rather than allowed to retire later this month.

“He’s talking about war on the streets with his own citizens,” said Abegaz. “That’s the most irresponsible language such an official could use. And that Tim Mahoney sits there and allows him to retire on the public dime is unacceptable.”

Cries for justice filled the air as marchers honored the lives of Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, and others killed by police.

Protesters say they’re fighting for the rights of marginalized communities, including Black, Indigenous, and trans lives.

“Black lives matter. Indigenous lives matter. Hispanic lives matter. Trans lives matter. Asian lives matter. Somalian lives matter. We all matter.”

And they say they won’t stop until they see real change.

“Until our human rights are secured. Until we no longer have to march for our lives,” said Abegaz.

Faith Dixon added, “Until change has come. We will continue until change has come.”

A protest calling for justice for Vanessa Guillen is planned for August 1st in Moorhead.